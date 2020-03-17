Today
Paul D. Hauger, 78, of Grangeville — 5 p.m. viewing, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville. A private family service will be held later this week. A celebration of Paul’s life will be held in June.
Wednesday
William Ansyle Sears Jr., 89, of Orofino — 10 a.m. graveside service, Riverside Cemetery, Orofino.
Friday
Keith William Claassen, 65, of Clarkston — Service is canceled and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Richard Lee Wallace, 72, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. graveside with military honors, Military Wall at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, Lewiston. A covered-dish dinner with stories will follow at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston.
Saturday
Jack Forest, 74, of Orofino — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino.
Cori Anne (Fry) Pearson, 42, of Lewiston — 1-4 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.
Leon K. Slichter, 71, of Grangeville — 1 p.m. rosary, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School Gym, 625 Lake St., Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1:30 p.m. Private burial will follow.
Sunday
Betty J. Diggins, 93, of Grangeville — noon viewing, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m., Prairie View Cemetery.
Medicaid expansion funding
The House Health and Welfare Committee gave a favorable recommendation to legislation that grabs $12 million in county sales tax revenues to pay part of the cost of Medicaid expansion.
The bill reduces the sales tax distribution to counties by 17.5 percent per year. The money would help cover a portion of the state's 10 percent matching share of Medicaid expansion costs.
The legislation also clarifies that people who qualify for Medicaid, or who could purchase subsidized insurance through the state health care exchange, no longer qualify for financial assistance through the county indigent and state catastrophic health care programs.
The bill was sent to the House floor with a favorable recommendation. It will likely be taken up today; it also needs to pass the Senate.