Today
Norman Henry Gano, 87, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life followed by a reception at the church’s reception building, Asotin United Methodist Church, 313 Second St., Asotin.
“Sonny” Richard Hagenah, 75, of Lostine, Ore., and formerly of Anatone — 3 p.m. funeral, family ranch, 83702 Highway 82, Lostine, Ore. A celebration of life with a covered-dish dinner will follow.
Jerry Lee Brown, 84, of Kendrick — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Kendrick United Methodist Church, 810 E. Main St., Kendrick. Refreshments will be provided.
Gene “Poncho” Nelson Pontius, 91, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. service, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A luncheon will follow at the Red Lion Hotel.
Melvin C. Taggart, 87, of Potlatch — 10 a.m. graveside memorial, Potlatch Cemetery, with military honors by Potlatch Post No. 10300 VFW and the United States Army Honor Guard participating.
Sunday
Travis McClellan Heath, 54, of Juliaetta — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Juliaetta Centennial Park, Juliaetta. Bring dish to share as well as a chair.
Monday
Francis “Bill” William Coy, 77, of Lewiston — 6 p.m. celebration of life, Clarkston Quality Inn, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston.
Stephanie Kay Kalasz-Flowers, 54, of Moscow — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. viewing, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 Grand Ave., Pullman.
Tuesday
Stephanie Kay Kalasz-Flowers, 54, of Moscow — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1300 S.E. Sunnymead Way, Pullman. Burial will follow at the Pullman City Cemetery followed with a lunch at the church.
Wednesday
Wayne Hale Crathorne, 84, formerly of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral service, Holy Trinity Church, 105 E. Alder St., Palouse. A burial service will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery with a reception afterward.
Friday
Charles Dudley Darst, 77, and Linda Lee (Blakkolb) Darst, 75, both of Surprise, Ariz., and formerly of Clarkston — 10:30 a.m. memorial, Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. Inurnment will follow at 11 a.m. at Vineland Cemetery, Clarkston.