Today
Raymond “Ray” Lyle Ellsworth Jr., 81, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Faith Bible Church, 514 Warner Ave., Lewiston. A livestream of the service will be available on the church Facebook page.
Marian Ione King, 92, of Craigmont — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Prairie Assembly of God, East Main Street, Craigmont. A luncheon will be served in the fellowship hall following the service.
Donna Maureen Knight, 80, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. funeral, St. Catherine’s of Sienna Catholic Church, 407 Seventh St., Kamiah. Burial will directly follow at the Kamiah Cemetery with a luncheon afterward at St. Catherine’s in the basement.
Charlene R. Schumacher, 83, formerly of Grangeville — 11 a.m. memorial, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville, with burial to follow at Prairie View Cemetery. A covered-dish lunch will follow at the Eagles Lodge, 218 N. C St.
Sunday
Ed Lear Jr., 52, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. memorial, Hells Canyon Boat Club, 2550 Riverside Drive, Clarkston.
Saturday
Marsha Moser Grajek, 80, of Seattle and formerly of Moscow — 11 a.m. viewing ceremony, Afton, Wyo., Stake Center. Memorial service to follow at noon.
Jackie “Jack” Duane Adams, 83, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Bennett Pavilion Bldg., Asotin.
Evelyn J. Parsons, 78, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. service, First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston. A reception will follow. A private interment will precede at Vineland Cemetery.
Bradley Scot Shepherd, 55, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Secenic Six Community Center, Potlatch.