Today
Datius Howard Albert, 39, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. celebration of life, House of Faith, 2502 16th Ave., Lewiston. Light refreshments will follow the service.
Verla Jean Peterson, 93, of Genesee — 10:30 a.m. graveside and 11 a.m. memorial, Genesee Valley Lutheran Church, Genesee.
Theodore “Ted” Bailey, 87, of Moscow — 11 a.m. graveside service, Moscow Cemetery.
Clarissa W. Huffman, 95, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. memorial, Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville. Inurnment will take place at the Denver Cemetery followed by a luncheon.
Charles “Phil” Lamm, 88, of Kamiah/Woodland — 11 a.m. memorial, Valley View Nazarene Church, 102 N. Front Road, Kamiah.
Bonnie June Long, 91, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Church of Christ, 302 Southway Ave., Lewiston. A luncheon will follow the memorial service.
Marcus J. Wiggins, 45, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2200 11th Ave., Lewiston. A barbecue to follow at the church.
Carol A. Imel-Burris, 75, of Lewiston — noon to 3 p.m. gathering, Beachview Park, Clarkston. Attendees are asked to bring their own beverage.
Leonard “Len” Lunders Jr., 75, of Clarkston — 1-3 p.m. potluck gathering to share memories about this beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, Lewiston Community Center, Lewiston.
Sunday
Janice Lynn Baker (Knott), 73, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial, Trinity Baptist Church, 711 Fairview Drive, Moscow.
Monday
Ruth Booth Maynard, 99, of Clarkston — noon memorial graveside service, Pine Grove Cemetery, Kooskia.
Tuesday
Norman E. Meyers, 71, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. memorial, Abundant Life Ministry, Grangeville.
Ronald Allen Freeman, 65, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., No. 5137, Lewiston.
Thursday
Dorothy H. Meyer Schnaible, 93, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial service, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1036 W. A St., Moscow.
Tina Irene Gudmunson, 51, of Colfax — 11 a.m. celebration of life, First Baptist Church, 200 N. Mill St., Colfax.
Barbara “Jackie” Jacquelyn Williams, 86, of Lewiston — 6:30-8 p.m. celebration of life, Hereth Park Pavilion, 1534 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Attendees are asked to wear bright colors.