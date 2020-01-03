Saturday
James Patrick Irwin, 70, of Renton, Wash., and formerly of Uniontown — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Boniface Catholic Church, 205 S. St. Boniface St., Uniontown.
Freddie Vessey, 87, of Stites — Noon funeral, Trenary Funeral Home, 18 First Ave., Kooskia. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery near Grangeville.
Frederick A. “Ziggy” Willett, 94, of Lewiston — Noon to 4 p.m. celebration of life, Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.
Louis Eldon “Shorty” Grant, 83, of Grangeville — 1 p.m. funeral, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville. Interment will follow at the Gifford Cemetery.
David E. Owsley Jr., 43, of Orofino — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Best Western, 615 Main St., Orofino.
Helen Fey Heidenreich, 75, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Kendrick VFW Hall, 301 B St., Kendrick. A covered-dish luncheon will follow.
Mildred Eleene Stillman, 98, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. service, Trinity Lutheran Church, 920 Eight Ave., Lewiston.
Robert “Bob” Stewart, 80, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life and covered-dish lunch, Bennett Building at Asotin County Fairgrounds, Asotin.
William “Rick” Danner, 75, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. funeral, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St. No. 5137, Lewiston.
Karen Ann Forsman Uhlorn, 76, of Ferdinand — 2:30-4 p.m. viewing, Accent Funeral Home, 1303 N. Main St., Meridian.
Monday
Karen Ann Forsman Uhlorn, 76, of Ferdinand — Noon rosary and 12:30 p.m. Mass, Assumption Parish, Ferdinand. Burial will take place at Ferdinand Cemetery, and a light dinner and dessert will follow.
Tuesday
Mary Hirzel, 106, of Clarkston — 3-5 p.m. public visitation, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.