Today
David “Dave” Earl Yates, 64, of Lewiston — noon, celebration of life, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston.
Dorothy Jean Baldridge, 78, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Potlatch Senior Center, 645 Pine St., Potlatch.
Monday
Bernard “Bernie” Patrick McCabe, 79, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Wednesday
Dona Jean Miller, 96, of Pullman — 10 a.m. graveside, Dry Creek Cemetery, 9600 Hill Road, Boise. Masks required.
Thursday
Marlene Louise Neubronner Johnston, 84, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1036 West A St., Moscow, and will be followed by a gathering of family and friends at noon at the Best Western in Moscow.
Friday
Helen Anne Swett Lombard, 78, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. memorial, First United Methodist Church, 1906 Broadview Drive, Lewiston.
Saturday
James “Jim” Arnold Nelson, 76, of Troy — 11 a.m. celebration of life, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 1657 Blaine St., Moscow. A burial service will follow at Burnt Ridge Cemetery in Troy. A reception and time of fellowship will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Troy afterward.