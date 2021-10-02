Today
Gail Dryden Cook, 72, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. graveside, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A celebration of life will follow immediately after the service at Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in the Clearwater Ballroom.
Hyrum Loyal Cox, 95, of Clarkston — 10 a.m. funeral, Malcom’s Brower Wann Funeral Home. A reception will follow in the Sternwheeler Room of the Holiday Inn in Clarkston.
Kevin Kurtis Kasper, 57, of Clarkston — 10 a.m. rosary and 10:30 a.m. service, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 138 Jackson St., Genesee. A gravesite service will follow at the Genesee Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. at St. Stanislaus Church Fellowship Hall, 633 Fifth Ave., Lewiston.
Jerold W. Power, 96, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside services, Palouse Cemetery. A gathering will follow for family and friends at the Palouse Community Center.
Allon Forrest Barnes, 77, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Gateway Church, 630 Main St., Lewiston. All are encouraged to participate in his celebration of life.
Joan Inez Thornton Plummer, 91, of Fairbanks, Alaska, and formerly of Lewiston and Clarkston — 2 p.m. burial, Enterprise Cemetery, Enterprise, Ore.
Sean Michael Dealy, 38, of Pullman — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Living Faith Fellowship Church, 345 SW Kimball Drive, Pullman.
Monday
Michael Lee Parlet, 76, of Moscow — 11:30 a.m. celebration of life, Pomeroy Christian Church, 310 Eighth St., Pomeroy.
Tuesday
Joan Margaret French, 89, of Moscow — Noon to 6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Wednesday
Joan Margaret French, 89, of Moscow — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., viewing Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow.
Thursday
Joan Margaret French, 89, of Moscow — 10 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Lunch will follow at St. Mary’s Family Center.
Henry C. Kaufman Jr., 83, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary, followed by the funeral Mass at 11 a.m., All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A luncheon at the church social hall will follow the graveside service at Normal Hill Cemetery.
Bertha (Powe) Nygaard, 83, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. graveside services, Rock Creek Cemetery.