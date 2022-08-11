Today
Gail Flodin, 81, of Rathdrum and formerly of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. graveside service, Dry Creek Cemetery, Deary.
Updated: August 11, 2022 @ 1:06 am
Friday
Josephine C. Parsons, 80, of White Bird — 10 a.m. graveside service, White Bird Cemetery.
Wesley Pishl, 95, of Orofino — 10 a.m. memorial service and burial, Good Hope Lutheran Church, 21857 Settlement Road, near Gifford.
Pat Schaff, 81, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
James H. “Jim” Whitinger, 97, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
James Jay “Jim” Bolling, 74, of Clearwater County, Idaho — 4 p.m. memorial service/celebration of life with full military honors, Best Western Lodge at River’s Edge Conference Center, Orofino.
Saturday
Dwain Lee Clark, 80, of Lapwai — 10 a.m. graveside memorial service, Riverside Cemetery, Orofino. All family and friends are welcome to attend.
Clyde W. Overson Jr., 72, of Orofino — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Orofino Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino.
Ralph F. Webb, 66, of Palouse — 11 a.m. memorial, Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse. The Rev. Corey Laughary will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy honor Guard and Potlatch Post No. 10300 VFW. Urn burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Palouse.
Phyllis Rae Fromdahl, 80, of Spalding — 1 p.m. Celebration of Life, 7871 Pheasant Chase Drive, Lewiston.
Michael R. Lane, 71, of Corvallis, Mont., and formerly of Lewiston and the Kooskia-Kamiah area — 1:30 p.m. graveside, Riverside Cemetery, Orofino. Pastor Shane Endicott of the Orofino Nazarene Church will officiate.
Richard “Rick” Wayenberg, 71, of Pullman — 3-6 p.m. celebration of life, View Room of Gladish Community and Cultural Center in Pullman.
Mary Elizabeth Jennings, 88, of Cottonwood — 4-7 p.m. celebration of life, Greencreek Community Hall, 1062 Greencreek Road, Cottonwood.
