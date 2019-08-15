Friday
Dorothy Schmidt, 91, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. services, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Inurnment will follow at the Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery. A meal will follow the graveside services at the Cottonwood Community Hall.
Saturday
Kathryn Walker, 49, of Moscow — 2 p.m. service, United Church of Moscow, 123 W. First St., Moscow. A reception will follow the service.
Grace Marie Meisner, 79, of Boise and formerly of Lewiston — 11 a.m. (MDT) service, Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Boise.
Roger Joseph Seubert, 67, of Cottonwood — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. rite of Christian burial, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Inurnment will follow at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery. A dinner will be held at the Keuterville Hall.
Arthur “Art” Marton Cornett, 69, of Grangeville — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 218 N. C St., Grangeville.
Wednesday
Robert Thomas Whitney, 90, of Winston, Ore. — 2 p.m. service, Good Hope Lutheran Church, 28157 Settlement Road, Lenore.