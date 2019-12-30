Today
Sylvia Ann Williams, 85, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral service, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston.
Saturday
James Patrick Irwin, 70, Renton, Wash., and formerly of Uniontown — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Boniface Catholic Church, 205 S. St. Boniface St., Uniontown.
Freddie Vessey, 87, of Stites — Noon funeral, Trenary Funeral Home, 18 First Ave., Kooskia. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery near Grangeville.
Frederick A. “Ziggy” Willett, 94, of Lewiston — Noon to 4 p.m. celebration of life, Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.
Louis Eldon “Shorty” Grant, 83, of Grangeville — 1 p.m. funeral, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville. Interment will follow at the Gifford Cemetery.