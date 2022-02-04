Today
John K. Edwards, 81, and Reita F. Edwards, 83, of San Jose, Calif. — 1 p.m. graveside service, Prairie View Cemetery, 916 N. Florence St., Grangeville.
Saturday
Jack Gary Browning, 80, of Juliaetta — 11 a.m. celebration of life with a covered-dish lunch, Kendrick Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 301 B St., Kendrick. Attendees are asked to bring stories and fond memories of Gary.
Robert A. Miles, 87, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial service, Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston.
James “Jim” Frederick Spangler, 79, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. rosary, 11:30 a.m. memorial Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
William “Bill” Dee Van Komen Sr., 62, of Post Falls and formerly of Orofino — noon to 4 p.m. celebration of life, American Legion at 1138 E. Poleline Ave., Post Falls, Idaho.
Vernon Daniel “Dan” Jones, 86, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. covered-dish dinner and memorial, Living Word Baptist Church, 707 Preston Ave., Lewiston.