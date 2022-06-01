Melvina Hazel Kills Crow (Major), 71, of Lewiston — 7 a.m. sunrise service, Wa-A’Yas Community Center, 401 Idaho St., Kamiah. Burial will take place after the sunrise service at the Nez Perce Tribe Cemetery, No Kid Lane, Kamiah. A giveaway and dinner will follow at Wa-A’Yas Community Center.
Eric Baunach, 75, of Moscow — Noon to 6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Thursday
Dale Joe Richardson, 87, of Orofino — 10 a.m. graveside, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m. at the Lodge at River’s Edge, 615 Main St., Orofino.
Velma T. Miltenberger, 99, of Clarkston — 6 p.m. rosary, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.
Eric Baunach, 75, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Trinity Baptist Church, 711 Fairview Drive, Moscow.
Friday
Velma T. Miltenberger, 99, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. Graveside service to follow at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston. A luncheon will follow with the location to be announced at the service.
Michael John Auer, 87, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. funeral, First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston.
Brandy Dawn Child, 44, of Clarkston — 1:30-3 p.m. remembrance, Clarkston Eagles Lodge, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.
Hazel M. Crawford, 91, of Pomeroy — 2 p.m. celebration of life, United Methodist Church, 796 Columbia St., Pomeroy. Reception at the church to follow.
Duane Horace Haley, 83, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. graveside, 2 p.m. Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, Lewiston.
Joe Richard Admyers Jr., 62, of Port Orchard — 3 p.m. memorial, Event Center at Grand Farms, 17616 S. Vaughn Road NW, Vaughn, WA 98394.
June 25
Eleanor Aske, 77, and Dorothy Smith, 92, both of Troy — 1:30 p.m. memorial, Beulah Cemetery, 1011 Beulah Road, Troy. Celebration of life to follow, Troy Adventist Church, 1158 Big Meadow Road, Troy. Appetizers will be served at the church following the service.