Today
Marilynn G. Bruegeman, 73, of Grangeville — 10 a.m. rosary with Mass following at 10:30 a.m., Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 330 S. B St., Grangeville. A graveside service will be held immediately following at Prairie View Cemetery, with a luncheon following the service.
Gary Robert Johnson, 76, of Lewiston — 4-7 p.m. viewing, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Saturday
Gary Robert Johnson, 76, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. outdoor service, Crosspoint Alliance Church parking lot, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs and umbrellas accordingly. A graveside memorial will follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Robert Wayne Arledge, 88, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral, Good Hope Lutheran Church, Gifford.
Monday
Juanita Maxine (Davey) Winn, 88, formerly of Deary — Noon to 8 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Tuesday
Juanita Maxine (Davey) Winn, 88, formerly of Deary — 1 p.m. graveside service and burial, family plot at Pinecrest Cemetery, Deary.