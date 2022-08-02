Shirley Allen (Knowles) Franks, 90, of Pullman — 10 a.m. viewing and 11 a.m. funeral service, Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1055 NE Orchard Drive, Pullman. Interment will follow — she will be buried next to her eternal companion at the Pullman Cemetery.
Thursday
Joan A. Hall, 69, of Grangeville — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m Mass, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 625 Lake St., Grangeville. Inurnment will follow at Prairie View Cemetery, Grangeville. A luncheon will follow at The Gallery in Grangeville.
Friday
Thomas Patrick Hayes, 41, of Post Falls — 3 p.m. funeral, Best Western Lodge at River’s Edge, 615 Main St, Orofino. There will be a reception afterward, with food and drinks. Tom will be carried in a carriage with horse and buggy down and through town, then out to the cemetery, with the Military Honor Guard and USFS Honor Guard. There will be fly-ins by Chinook Helicopters.
Saturday
Thomas Joe “Doc” Cash, 82, of Winchester — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Winchester Community Center. A covered-dish dinner will follow the service.
Charles D. “Chuck” Cuddy, 81, of Orofino — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Best Western Lodge at River’s Edge 615 Main St., Orofino. To RSVP, email jaxsmont@me.com or call (208) 476-3729.
Sunday
Brigitte Richardson, 85, of Orofino — 10 a.m. graveside service, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. at the Lodge at River’s Edge, 615 Main St., Orofino.
Roy Lee Sparks, 77, of Lewiston — 1-5 p.m. service, Lewiston Eagles, 1304 Main St., Lewiston. There will be a potluck-style dinner.