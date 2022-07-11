Lewis J. “Lew” Hollandsworth, 88, of White Bird — 10 a.m. graveside service, White Bird Cemetery.
Tuesday
Terry Ray Geltz, 71, of Genesee — noon to 6 p.m. Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Wednesday
Glennette Fouste Otton, 105, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston. Refreshments will follow in the Friendship Hall. Service will be livestreamed at congopres.org.
Friday
Brian O. Stanley, 58, of Plainfield, N.J. — 2 p.m. memorial service with Pastor David Stanley officiating, Greenwood Cemetery in Palouse. Reception to follow at Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse.
Saturday
Brenda Baune, 78, of Nezperce — 11 a.m. memorial, Grangeville Senior Center, 130 Grangeville Truck Route, Grangeville. A covered-dish dinner will follow.
Terry Ray Geltz, 71, of Genesee — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Genesee Fire Station, 235 W Chestnut St., Genesee.
Arlys M. Kendall, 66, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. celebration of life and potluck, Eagles Lodge, 505 Maple St., Clarkston.
Sharon "Sherrie" Tobys, 81, of Orofino — 1-3 p.m. celebration of life, at the family home, 12285 Grand Ave., Orofino. Refreshments will be served.
Melinda Souders Leddige, 67, of Pierce — 1 p.m. celebration of life with a covered-dish dinner, Clarkston Grange, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.