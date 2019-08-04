Today
Travis McClellan Heath, 54, of Juliaetta — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Juliaetta Centennial Park, Juliaetta. Bring dish to share as well as a chair.
Monday
Francis “Bill” William Coy, 77, of Lewiston — 6 p.m. celebration of life, Clarkston Quality Inn, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston.
Stephanie Kay Kalasz-Flowers, 54, of Moscow — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. viewing, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 Grand Ave., Pullman.
Tuesday
Stephanie Kay Kalasz-Flowers, 54, of Moscow — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1300 S.E. Sunnymead Way, Pullman. Burial will follow at the Pullman City Cemetery followed with a lunch at the church.
Wednesday
Wayne Hale Crathorne, 84, formerly of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral service, Holy Trinity Church, 105 E. Alder St., Palouse. A burial service will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery with a reception afterwards.
Friday
Charles Dudley Darst, 77, and Linda Lee (Blakkolb) Darst, 75, both of Surprise, Ariz., and formerly of Clarkston — 10:30 a.m. memorial, Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. Inurnment will follow at 11 a.m. at Vineland Cemetery, Clarkston.
Saturday
Charlotte Lorene Ausman, 93, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. graveside service, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
David Robert Eveland, 97, of Centralia, Wash., and formerly of Kendrick/Lewiston — 3 p.m. graveside service with inurnment and military honor guard, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens (veterans section), 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston.
Robert “Buck” Dean Granlund, 91, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. memorial, Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston. Steve Wilbraham will be the officiant.