Tuesday
Barbara Joyce Olsen, 77, of Lewiston — 3:30 p.m. celebration of life, Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1212 19th St., Lewiston.
Saturday
Donald O. Simmons 85, of Kamiah — 11 a.m. memorial, St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, 407 Seventh St., Kamiah. A dinner will follow in the church basement.
Cal Daniel Heinen, 23, of Kendrick — 11 a.m. remembrance service, Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston.
Clinton Dean Carlyle, 86, of Clarkston — Noon viewing, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. A celebration of life luncheon will follow at 4 p.m. at Floch Hall at the Asotin fairgrounds.