Paul James Million, 84, of Moscow — noon to 6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Janet A. Klement, 83, of Grangeville — 2-5 p.m.viewing, Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 625 Lake St., Grangeville.
George William Brown, 84, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Elks Club, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.
Friday
Janet A. Klement, 83, of Grangeville — 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 625 Lake St., Grangeville. Interment will take place at White Bird Cemetery.
Wanda Maxine Rueppel, 93, of Moscow — noon celebration of life and covered-dish dinner, Deary Community Center, 403 Line St., Deary.
Paul James Million, 84, of Moscow — 2 p.m. memorial, Moscow Church of the Nazarene.
Saturday
Daniel J. Mills, 80, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. memorial service, Oakesdale Community Presbyterian Church. Inurnment will follow at the Oakesdale Cemetery and a luncheon at the Oakesdale Fire Station.
Jeanette L. Huntley, 70, of Cottonwood — 1 p.m. funeral service, Emmanuel Baptist Church, Cottonwood, on what would have been Jean’s 80th birthday. She will be laid to rest at the Cottonwood Cemetery with a dinner following at the Cottonwood Community Hall.
Monday
Rodney W. Hoyt, 89, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St, Lewiston.