Today
Harriet M. (Gehring) Feider, 86, of Moscow and formerly of Lewiston — 10 a.m. rosary, 10:30 a.m. service, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery in Pomeroy.
Updated: February 21, 2023 @ 3:27 am
Wednesday
Kenneth D. Moore, 55, of Moscow — 1 p.m memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Thursday
Walter Edgar Cole Jr., 69, of Coeur d’Alene and formerly of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Candlelight Christian Fellowship, 5725 N. Pioneer Drive, Coeur d’Alene.
Joyce Alsterlund, 81, of Colfax — 2 p.m. celebration of life, the Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge Street, Palouse. There will be a potluck/covered dish reception following the service at the church.
Saturday
Harold Richard “Dick” Hastings, 84, of Mililani, Hawaii — 10 a.m. funeral, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 836 Preston Ave., Lewiston. Burial will follow at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston.
Stephen S. Grobey, 25, of Nezperce — 11 a.m. funeral, Nezperce Junior-Senior High School Gymnasium, Nezperce. Burial will follow at Gilbert Cemetery.
Charlotte Geneva Baldwin, 78, of Lewiston — 11:30 a.m. celebration of life, Culdesac Community Church 902 Main St., Culdesac, ID 83524. Covered dish dinner to follow.
