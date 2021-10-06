Today
Joan Margaret French, 89, of Moscow — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow.
Thursday
Joan Margaret French, 89, of Moscow — 10 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Lunch will follow at St. Mary’s Family Center.
Henry C. Kaufman Jr., 83, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary, followed by the funeral Mass at 11 a.m, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A luncheon at the church social hall will follow the graveside service at Normal Hill Cemetery.
Bertha (Powe) Nygaard, 83, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. graveside services, Rock Creek Cemetery.
Friday
Larry A. Loomis, 77, of Moscow — 4-8 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Saturday
Aaron Guymon Jeppson, 83, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. viewing followed by 11 a.m. service, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 836 Preston Ave., Lewiston. Family requests COVID-19 guidelines be followed by attendees. The service will be streamed on YouTube — search for Aaron Jeppson Funeral, 11 a.m. Pacific Time.
Larry A. Loomis, 77, of Moscow — 10 a.m. viewing, Relief Society Room at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Blaine Street Stake Center, 1657 S. Blaine St., Moscow, with funeral services beginning at 11 a.m.
Percy “Perk” Lyda, 93, of Orofino — 11 a.m. celebration of Perk’s “life well lived,” Orofino Cemetery on U.S. Highway 12. A luncheon will follow at the Orofino Ward with more music, good food and sharing.
Jerome “Jerry” Schrempp, 95, and Jeanne Schrempp, 92, both of Lewiston — 11 a.m., funeral Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A luncheon will follow at the church’s social hall. The Mass will be livestreamed at bit.ly/3BcHZoE.
Frances W. Ford, 79, of Riggins — noon celebration of life, Summerville’s Café, 106 S. Main St., Riggins.
James Timothy Patrick Curtis, 73, of Lewiston — 2-4 p.m. celebration of life, Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. Please bring a beverage of your choice, dessert if you wish and memories to share.