Thursday
Dorothy Fuchs Larson, 87, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. memorial, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.
Friday
Keith P. Lincoln, 80, of Pullman — 5 p.m. celebration of life, Lewis Alumni Centre, Washington State University, Pullman.
William “Bill” Glenn Cash, 67, of Pullman — 6 p.m. celebration of life, Mountain View Park picnic area, Moscow.
Saturday
Kenneth Walter Dickinson, 76, of Lewiston, — 10 a.m. service, Orchards United Methodist Church, 1213 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
Sunday
Lynette Lynn Dobson, 43, of Orofino — 10 a.m. celebration of life brunch honoring Lynette and her mother, Rea, Deyo Reservoir, 4137 Schmidt Mill Road, Weippe. All close friends, colleagues and family are invited. A larger celebration of life for Lynette will follow at 1 p.m. at the Best Western Lodge at River’s Edge, 615 Main St., Orofino. Everyone who knew and loved Lynette is invited to attend.