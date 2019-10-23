Thursday
Virginia L. Cochrane, 90, of St. Maries — 1 p.m. memorial, Princeton Church of the Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the church.
Robert Irvine Carpenter, 92, of Princeton — 7 p.m. rosary, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Potlatch.
Friday
Celia Frances “Fran” Johnson, 89, of Pullman — 2:30 p.m. memorial, Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Ore. A reception will follow at the home of David and Joanne Haynes in Lake Oswego, Ore.
Robert Irvine Carpenter, 92, of Princeton — 10 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 628 S. Deakin, Moscow. Following the service, the burial will be at Freeze Cemetery, Potlatch, which will be followed by a dinner at the Nazarene Church, Princeton.
Joann Parkins, 88, of Troy — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Latah County Fairgrounds with lunch provided by the family.
Frances M. George, 84, of Lewiston — Noon graveside service, Moscow Cemetery.
Saturday
Charles Melton Thomas, 87, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow.
Eva Stewart Bristol, 89, of Pullman — 2 p.m. memorial, Concordia Lutheran Church, 1015 NE Orchard Drive, Pullman.
Frances Hope (Wilsey) Andrews, 92, of Kennewick — 11 a.m. graveside service, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston. A reception will follow at United Methodist Church, 313 Second St., Asotin.
Meredith J. Willcox, 45, of Portland, Ore. — 2 p.m. celebration of life service, Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse. The family asks all who attend to wear one of Meredith’s favorite colors: pink, blue or crimson and gray.
Richard “Dick” Trainor, 94, of Kooskia — 11 a.m. memorial, Trenary Funeral Chapel, 018 W. First Ave., Kooskia.
Mary Lou Fliger, 77, of Moscow — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Juliaetta Community Center, (the Old Zion Lutheran Church) 203 Main St., Juliaetta.
Sunday
Robert Wayne Rosenberg, 64, of Clarkston — 2-4 p.m. “Over the Hill to Heaven” barbecue and party, Floch Hall, Asotin.
Tuesday
Walter James Kochan, 97, of Moscow — 11 a.m rosary, Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. A luncheon will be at St. Mary’s Family Center immediately afterward.