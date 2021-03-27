Today
Allan “Ace” Clarence Erickson, 79, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside service, Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston.
Stevan S. Odenborg, 66, of Genesee — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Genesee Fire Hall.
Jerry L. Roberts, 79, of St. Maries, and formerly of Harvard, Idaho — 11 a.m. joint memorial for Jerry and wife, Phyllis Roberts, Church of the Nazarene, Princeton. Military honors will follow with Potlatch Post #10300 VFW and the United States Navy Honor Guard participating.
Mardel Henry, 73, of Lapwai — 10 a.m. funeral and viewing, corrected location: Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center, 504 Main St., S. Lapwai. Burial will follow at Jonah Cemetery. A meal will be provided to take and go because of the pandemic restrictions and to ensure everyone’s safety. Masks will be required.