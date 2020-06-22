Today
Juanita Maxine (Davey) Winn, 88, formerly of Deary — noon to 8 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Tuesday
Juanita Maxine (Davey) Winn, 88, formerly of Deary — 1 p.m. graveside service and burial, family plot at Pinecrest Cemetery, Deary.
Thursday
Yick Tze Eng, 90, of Moscow — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Friday
Carrie Jenann Hosley, 49, of Deary — 4 p.m. celebration of life and 5 p.m. potluck dinner, Deary Community Center. Dishes provided need to be covered when entering the building.
Yick Tze Eng, 90, of Moscow — 11 a.m. graveside service, Moscow Cemetery, 1650 Troy Road, Moscow.
Saturday
Timothy (Tim) Allen Calene, 45, of Troy — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Troy Lions Club, 415 S. Main St., Troy. Attendees are welcome to bring a mask.
Milo “Roy” Bartlett, 92, of Clarkston — 2-4 p.m. celebration of life, Riverview Port Brewery, 150 Ninth St., Clarkston.
Gaylan George LaPlante, 70, of Lewiston — noon celebration of life, 1402 G St., Lewiston.