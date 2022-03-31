Friday
John G. Hornbeck, 87, of Grangeville — 1 p.m. graveside, Prairie View Cemetery, Grangeville.
Saturday
Walter Raymond DeBorde, 84, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. graveside, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Don Jacobs, 87, of Uniontown — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. celebration of life, Uniontown Community Building, S. Washington St., Uniontown. Food and beverages will be provided. Casual dress.
Gary Qualmann, 67, of Viola — 11 a.m. celebration of life with a potluck to follow, Princeton Church of the Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton.
April 9
James H. Stevens, 91, of Asotin — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Asotin Community Center in the little white church by the river.