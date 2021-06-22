Today
Steven Merle Bidle, 70, of Pullman — 3-7 p.m memorial gathering, Whitman County Fire District No. 11 Albion Station, 304 W. Second St., Albion.
Thursday
Merle “Bud” Herr, 92, of Craigmont — 11 a.m. funeral, 520 Villard Ave., Craigmont. Burial will follow at Craigmont Cemetery.
Bill G. Ringo, 86, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. services, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
Louis LeRoy Johnson, 87, of Pullman — 1:30 p.m. graveside, Pullman Cemetery, followed by root beer floats at RidgePointe Community Clubhouse.
Friday
Shirley Jean Kaufman, 89, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. There will be a reception following the service at Hells Canyon Grand Hotel (formerly the Red Lion) in the Seaport Room (annex) 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Edward Dean Moore, 63, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Lewiston.
Dennis Duane (“PeeWee”) Slaybaugh, 79, of Anthem, Ariz., and formerly of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. Graveside services will follow at Vineland Cemetery. A luncheon/reception will be served at Holy Family Catholic School.
Donald Grieser, 85, of Genesee — 1 p.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 138 Jackson St., Genesee. Burial will follow with military honors.
Saturday
Edward Dean Moore, 63, of Lewiston — 8 -11 a.m. viewing, Trenary Funeral Home, 018 W. First Ave., Kooskia. Burial will follow at noon at the Clearwater Cemetery.
Edward Leon Berreth, 85, of Weippe — 9:30-10:30 a.m. services with a viewing at the home of Jason Berreth of Weippe, 407 N. Third St., E. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. officiated by Navy Commander and Chaplain Carl Rhoads at the Fraser Cemetery, Orofino. A potluck lunch and slide show will follow at the Fraser Grange.
Karen L. Bezdicek, 63, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. memorial, Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston.
Debra “Debbie” Isbelle, 70, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Church of Christ, 302 Southway Ave., Lewiston. A reception will follow at 11 a.m. at Pioneer Park in Lewiston. Please bring a chair. Please direct any questions to honeylynns2020@gmail.com. The service will be livestreamed at youtube.com/channel/UCC0g5_RNiDfR4dy-YYa8qyQ/live.
Janet R. Niswander, 83, and Roy D. Niswander, 90, both of Lewiston — 10 a.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston. A luncheon will follow.
Arnold Evan Aston, 68, of Harvard — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. celebration of life, Harvard Hall, Harvard. Attendees are asked to bring a story to share.
Ray J. Schaff, 83, of Pullman — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman. Burial with military honors will follow at the Pullman Cemetery.
Pamela Jane Wolf Shawley, 72, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Hells Canyon Hotel (former Red Lion Hotel) Seaport Room, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Refreshments to follow the service. Attendees are invited to bring stories.
Fred F. Borders, 81, of Weippe — 1 p.m. celebration of life/potluck dinner honoring Fred and his brother, Larry (Boze) Borders, Fraser Park.
Donald E. Knight Sr., 77, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1304 Main St., Lewiston.
Lewis Otto Ulmer, 84, of Kooskia — 1-4 p.m. celebration of life, Kamiah Senior Center with a potluck dinner. Shane Agee will officiate the service. Attendees are asked to bring a favorite dish to share.
Lonnie R. Coleman, 71, of Moscow — 2 p.m. memorial with Bill Slinkard officiating, Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse, 203 N. Bridge St., Palouse. United States Army Honor Guard and the Potlatch Post No. 10300 will conduct military honors. Following the service a potluck dinner will be held at the Eagles Lodge, 123 N. Main St., Moscow.
Francis “Andy” Bayer Jr., 84, of Phoenix and formerly of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Airport Park covered shelter, Lewiston.