Today
Keith P. Lincoln, 80, of Pullman — 5 p.m. celebration of life, Lewis Alumni Centre, Washington State University, Pullman.
William “Bill” Glenn Cash, 67, of Pullman — 6 p.m. celebration of life, Mountain View Park picnic area, Moscow.
Nick J. Staihar, 83, of Moscow — 2 p.m. graveside service, Viola Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Idaho Army Honor Guard and Potlatch Post No. 10300 participating. Burial will follow.
Darryle “Dow” Broncheau, 65, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. funeral, Wa-A’Yas Community Center, Kamiah. Interment will follow at the Second Church Cemetery on No Kid Lane.
Saturday
Kenneth Walter Dickinson, 76, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. service, Orchards United Methodist Church, 1213 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
Evelyn Hendren, 92, of Kooskia — 10 a.m. graveside funeral, at Pine Grove Cemetery.
Elizabeth “Betty” Lucille Brabb, 83, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. memorial, Community Grace Church, Potlatch. Graveside service will follow at Freeze Cemetery.
Sunday
Lynette Lynn Dobson, 43, of Orofino — 10 a.m. celebration of life brunch honoring Lynette and her mother, Rea, Deyo Reservoir, 4137 Schmidt Mill Road, Weippe. All close friends, colleagues and family are invited. A larger celebration of life for Lynette will follow at 1 p.m. at the Best Western Lodge at River’s Edge, 615 Main St., Orofino. Everyone who knew and loved Lynette is invited to attend.