Today
Karen Ann Forsman Uhlorn, 76, of Ferdinand — Noon rosary and 12:30 p.m. Mass, Assumption Parish, Ferdinand. Burial will take place at Ferdinand Cemetery and a light dinner and dessert will follow.
Tuesday
Mary Hirzel, 106, of Clarkston — 3-5 p.m. public visitation, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.
Saturday
Esther L. Griner, 93, of Lewiston — 2:30 p.m. celebration of life, Tammany View Baptist Church, 3732 20th St., Lewiston. A family dinner will follow.
James “Jim” Dan Wilund, 70, of Lewiston — 2-5 p.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Elks Club, 3444 Country Club Drive.
William R. “Bill” Blewett, 76, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral service, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. A reception will follow at Hells Canyon Resort, 1560 Port Drive, Clarkston.