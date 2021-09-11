Today
Chris Martson, 68, of Clarkston — This service has been canceled.
Carl Lee Cannon, 83, of Kendrick — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Kendrick High School, 2001 State Highway 3. Light lunch will be provided.
James R. Ewing, 91, of Cottonwood — 11 a.m. rosary, 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Lunch to follow at Keuterville Community Hall, 1135 Keuterville Road, Keuterville.
Marion Robert Hamilton, 79, of Weippe — 11 a.m. Masonic Services, Pine Hills Funeral Chapel, 939 Michigan Ave., Orofino.
David Wayne Carver, 67, of Pierce — 11 a.m. service, Christ Church, 1115 Idaho St., Kamiah. A potluck will follow.
Taylor Patrick Dantini, 27, of Asotin — 2 p.m. service, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston.
Edwin “Ed” Lee Benjamin, 60, of Clarkston — 3 p.m. memorial, Lewiston First Church of the Nazarene, 1700 Eighth St., Lewiston. Out of respect, masks will be required.
Sunday
David “Dave” Earl Yates, 64, of Lewiston — noon, celebration of life, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston.
Dorothy Jean Baldridge, 78, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Potlatch Senior Center, 645 Pine St., Potlatch.
Monday
Bernard “Bernie” Patrick McCabe, 79, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Wednesday
Dona Jean Miller, 96, of Pullman — 10 a.m. graveside, Dry Creek Cemetery, 9600 Hill Road, Boise. Masks required.
Thursday
Marlene Louise Neubronner Johnston, 84, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1036 W. A St., Moscow, and will be followed by a gathering of family and friends at noon at the Best Western in Moscow.
Friday
Helen Anne Swett Lombard, 78, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. memorial, First United Methodist Church, 1906 Broadview Drive, Lewiston.