Today
Shirley J. Shown, 85, of Stites — 10 a.m. service, The Life Center, 4432 U.S. Highway 12, Kamiah.
Doris Ann Carlyle, 79, of Clarkston — Noon viewing, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. A 4 p.m. potluck celebration of life will follow at Floch Hall, Asotin Anatone Highway, Asotin.
Cecilia Marie Schacher, 91, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary recitation followed by 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. Burial will follow at Keuterville Community Cemetery.
Richard W. Wagner, 96, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial, Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.
Wednesday
Phyllis Louise Rohn Ownbey, 91, of Garfield and formerly of Potlatch — 1 p.m. memorial with burial following, Freeze Church, W. Freeze Road, Potlatch. A covered-dish reception will follow at the family home, corner of Freeze Road and U.S. Highway 95.
Thursday
Mary Caroline Lee, 94, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. memorial followed by a community dinner, Deary Community Church, 4981 State Highway 8, Deary. The family will attend a private graveside service separately.
Friday
James Edward “Eddie” Cook, 61, of Alder Creek, Idaho — 11 a.m. funeral, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 201 23rd St., St. Maries. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, and a gathering of family and friends will follow at the church.
David E. Poncin, 81, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. funeral, Grangeville United Methodist Church, 404 W. Main St., Grangeville.