James Frank Blewett 74, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. funeral, Blessed Hope Assembly, 1033 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
Margery E. Brink, 92, of Palouse — 1 p.m. memorial, Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse. A family burial will precede the services at 11:30 a.m. at the Greenwood Cemetery.
Thursday
Mary Anna Weiss, 102, of Clarkston — 6 p.m. rosary, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Friday
Mary Anna Weiss, 102, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral service with luncheon to follow, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Kathryn “Kathy” Baden, 69, of the Tri-Cities and formerly of Clarkston — 3 p.m. funeral, Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home in Pasco. Burial will take place July 1 at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Pomeroy.
Saturday
Violet Opdahl, 91, of Lewiston — 9:30-10:30 a.m. visitation, 11 a.m. celebration of life, Faith Lutheran Church, 611 Main St. S., Pierce. Potluck dinner to follow. Inurnment will be at Pierce Cemetery afterwards.
David A. Hackwith, 78, of Cheney, Wash., formerly of Craigmont — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Cheney Congregational Church, 423 N. Sixth St., Cheney.
John T. Brewer, 83, of Pullman —1 p.m. memorial, St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.
Randy Gene Dickinson, 65, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
Freda M. Francis, 94, of Clarkston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1115 13th St., Clarkston.
Monday
Mark Robert Meshishnek, 68, of Moscow — 10 a.m. rosary, 10:30 a.m. Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Luncheon at the church’s Family Center afterward. Burial will be at St. Gall Cemetery in Colton.