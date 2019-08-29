Friday
Jacob James “Jake” Hill, 93, of Moscow — 4-8 p.m. viewing at Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Steven Ralph Wessels II, 35, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral, Valley Christian Center, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston. A reception will follow at the Red Lion Seaport Room.
Saturday
Dale Eugene Lunsford, 83, of Deary — 11 a.m. family memorial, family meadow. 1 p.m. lunch for family and friends, Deary Community Center. Casual attire, please.
Jacob James “Jake” Hill, 93, of Moscow — 1 p.m. funeral service at the Best Western University Inn Convention Room, 1516 Pullman Road, followed immediately by a burial at the Moscow Cemetery. All are invited to return to the courtyard of the Best Western for a family reception.
John Elgy Greenway, 89, of Elk River — 10 a.m. celebration of life, Elk River Community Bible Church. Anyone is welcome.
Virginia Antoinette Acey, 88, of Clarkston — 10:30 a.m. rosary recitation, followed by Mass at 11 a.m., Holy Family Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. Reception to follow.
Sunday
Inga Marie Swan, 82, of Troy — 2-5 p.m. celebration of life and covered-dish meal, Troy Lions Hall, 415 S. Main St., Troy.