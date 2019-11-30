Today
Stan Stockwell, 90, of Moscow — 10 a.m. funeral, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. A luncheon and time of remembering will follow at St. Mary’s family center.
Eleanor Greene, 96, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the church. A dinner will follow.
Joan Sue (Flomer) Munkers, 87, of Spokane and formerly of Moscow — 11 a.m. service, Redeemer Lutheran Church, Spokane. Burial will follow at the Genesee Lutheran City Cemetery.
Tammy R. Lupinacci, 55, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. service, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Memorial Chapel, 1711 18th St., Lewiston.
Yvonne Fairfield, 88, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. service, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. Burial will follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens.
Monday
Myrna Lou Long, 82, of Nezperce — 10:30 a.m. funeral, Nezperce Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Nezperce Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the church.
Wednesday
Mary Lois Needham, 79, of Moscow — 11 a.m. funeral celebration, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. A lunch will follow at Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow, followed by burial of ashes at the Potlatch Cemetery.