Thursday
Anthony “Tony” Jentges, 74, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary and 10:30 a.m. memorial Mass, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Greencreek. Inurnment will follow at Greencreek Cemetery.
Friday
John Xavier Geis, 80, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. graveside service, Prairie View Cemetery with potluck lunch to follow at the Grangeville Eagles Lodge.
Anna Marie Gortsema, 91, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. memorial, Grangeville Christian Reformed Church, with former pastor Jerry Buwalda officiating.
Byron F. Barfield, 68, of Juliaetta — 2 p.m. memorial, Tammany View Baptist Church, 3732 20th St., Lewiston.
Mary Jo Johanna Tatko, 85, of Craigmont — 3 p.m. graveside service, Craigmont Cemetery, Craigmont. A celebration of her life will follow at the American Legion Hall in Craigmont.
Saturday
Sharon K. Bradley, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. memorial, Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.
Roy Powell, 86, of Grangeville — 11 a.m. memorial, Grangeville Christian Church, 402 W. S. First St., Grangeville. Inurnment will follow at Prairie View Cemetery.
Zelma Anita Foster, 80, of Palouse — 1 p.m. Funeral, Palouse Federated Church, Palouse. The Rev. Corey Laughary will officiate. Burial will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery in Palouse.
Jeffrey D. Kutner, 71, of Grangeville — 1-5 p.m. celebration of life, 418 Oak St., Grangeville.
Bill Maki, 85, of Pierce — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Pierce Play Park Pavilion.
Adam Dale Swearingen, 50, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Spalding Park, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Lapwai. The celebration will include a covered-dish dinner. If possible please bring a lawn chair.
Roberta Jean Reid Owens, 96, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. memorial, Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston. Light refreshments will follow.
