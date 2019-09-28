Today
Lloyd Walter Asbe, 84, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1115 13th St., Clarkston. Refreshments will follow.
Becky Davis Kacmarsky, 59, of Potlatch — 2 p.m. memorial, Depot in Scenic Six Park in Potlatch.
Janet Besst VanBuskirk, 84, of Bellevue, Wash., and formerly of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Princeton Church of the Nazarene, Princeton. Interment will follow at Freeze Cemetery in Potlatch.
Kay Aeschliman, 82, of Colfax — 10 a.m. graveside service, Colfax Cemetery.
Norbert Campbell, 35, of Kooskia — 10 a.m. funeral, The Life Center Church, 69 U.S. Highway 12, Kamiah. Burial will be at Kooskia Pine Grove Cemetery, with dinner to follow at the Kooskia City Hall.
Tonya Lynnette Watters Gainan, 43, of Fenn — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Craigmont City Hall.
Tuesday
Rondell Hunt-DeRooy, 57, of Federal Way, Wash., and formerly of Colfax — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. viewing, Bruning Funeral Home, 109 N. Mill St., Colfax.
Wednesday
Thursday
Rondell Hunt-DeRooy, 57, of Federal Way, Wash., and formerly of Colfax — 11 a.m. memorial, First Baptist Church, 200 N. Mill St., Colfax.
Friday
Selma “Belle” Isabelle (Hoech) McDonald, 95, of Corning, N.Y., and formerly of Nezperce — 4-6 p.m. viewing, Walker Brothers Funeral Home, 15 West Ave., Spencerport, N.Y.