Today
Patricia I. Bickerdyke, 83, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral service, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Ripon, 3810 16th St., Lewiston. Burial will follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens.
Thursday
Eileen M. Brayton, 93, formerly of Pullman — 11 a.m. memorials services, Concordia Lutheran Church, live streamed from ConcordiaPullman.org.
Friday
Lynn Hulse Strudler, 78, of Pullman — 1 p.m. memorial service at St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.
Saturday
Thomas Reed Tillson, 68, of Elk River — 11:30 a.m. memorial, Elk River community center with a luncheon to follow.
Dixie Pauline (Reed) Welch, 90, of Lewiston — 11:30 viewing, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens. Pastor Jim Wallace of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Hospice will officiate the service.
Nadine Uhtoff, 64, of Buckley Wash., and formerly of Kamiah — noon memorial, Willow Ridge Cemetery, Kamiah. 2 p.m. potluck, Kamiah Senior Center, 125 Maple St.
Johnny Lee Gilbert, 86, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. graveside, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
John W. Gilbert, 73, of Potlatch — 2 p.m. memorial, Princeton Church of the Nazarene.
Donna Carol Talbott “Granny,” 76, of Clarkston — 3 p.m. celebration of life and covered-dish dinner, 2418 Sixth St., Clarkston. Please bring a dish to share and a beverage of your choice.
Monday
Robert “Bob” M. Lemon, 79, a resident of Colfax — 2 p.m. funeral, Community Bible Church, 714 S. Hillcrest Drive, Colfax.