Friday
Margery Rounds Muir, 86, of Pullman — 11 a.m. memorial, Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St., Pullman. A reception will follow. A family interment service will be at Pullman City Cemetery at a later date.
Kay Aeschliman, 82, of Colfax — 11 a.m. funeral, Onecho Bible Church, 11361 Almota Road, Colfax. A viewing will be Tuesday through Thursday at Bruning Funeral Home, 109 N. Mill St., Colfax.
Norbert Campbell, 35, of Kooskia — 7 p.m. memorial, Trenary Funeral Home, 18 First Ave., Kooskia.
Saturday
Lloyd Walter Asbe, 84, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1115 13th St., Clarkston. Refreshments will follow.
Becky Davis Kacmarsky, 59, of Potlatch — 2 p.m. memorial, Depot in Scenic Six Park in Potlatch.
Janet Besst VanBuskirk, 84, of Bellevue, Wash., and formerly of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Princeton Church of the Nazarene, Princeton. Interment will follow at Freeze Cemetery in Potlatch.
Kay Aeschliman, 82, of Colfax — 10 a.m. graveside service, Colfax Cemetery.
Norbert Campbell, 35, of Kooskia — 10 a.m. funeral, The Life Center Church, 69 U.S. Highway 12, Kamiah.