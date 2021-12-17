Today
Simon “Skip” Wilson, 78, of Orofino — 1 p.m. funeral services, 939 Michigan Ave., Orofino.
Vera M. Finnell, 95, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial service, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1107 14th St., Clarkston.
Saturday
Landon Mitchell Ristau, 26, of Clarkston — 10:30 a.m. services, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Heidi Marie Seubert, 52, of Cottonwood — 10:30 a.m. rosary, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cottonwood, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery.
Delbert C. Yates, 79, of Kamiah — 2:30 p.m. memorial, St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, 407 Seventh St., Kamiah. A dinner will follow.
Patricia “Trish” Epley, 74, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. services, River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Lewiston.
Tuesday
David Martin Shove, 81, of Juliaetta — 10:30 a.m. memorial, Juliaetta Nazarene Church, 516 State St. There will be a dinner at the Kendrick Senior Center immediately following the graveside service.