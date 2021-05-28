Today
Allen L. McArthur, 65, of Uniontown — 10 a.m. celebration of life, Uniontown Community Building, 110 S. Montgomery St.
Donald Eugene Hill, 71, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. viewing, 11 a.m. funeral, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. at Beulah Cemetery in Troy along with a potluck dinner to follow at the Troy Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Saturday
James Floyd Nickens, 77, of Vancouver and formerly of Palouse — 11 a.m. memorial held graveside, Dixie, Wash., cemetery, followed by a luncheon at Blue Mountain Community Church in Walla Walla. Call (360) 241-9638 for directions.
James E. McCullough, 84, of Clarkston — noon funeral service, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1123 16th Ave., Clarkston.
Monday
Stephen E. Lindsley, 75, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. memorial and luncheon, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel (formerly the Red Lion Hotel), 621 21st St., Lewiston. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/michael.ide. The service will also be available through Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/i/86427824281?pwd=UU5BNGh2VllPb2NNbCtBclg2TnVNQT09. Meeting ID: 864 2782 4281 and passcode: Steve
Tuesday
Ruth L. Riggers, 93, of Lewiston and formerly of Gifford — 11 a.m. funeral service, Good Hope Lutheran Church, 28157 Settlement Road, Lenore (Gifford). A luncheon will follow. In the case of inclement weather, service will be moved indoors. Please respect the current guidelines for masking and social distancing.
Wednesday
Lester Leroy Tenny Jr., 94, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. cremation memorial, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Gervase A. “Art” Misner, 85, formerly of Lewiston — 2 p.m. graveside, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.