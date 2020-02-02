Monday
Janet R. White, 78, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. graveside service, Normal Hill Cemetery, 1122 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Wednesday
Geraldine “Gerrie” M. Johnson, 87, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. funeral, Orchards United Methodist Church, 1213 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
Thursday
Oliver Charles Bittleston, 90, of Clarkston — 9-11 a.m. viewing, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. A celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m., First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
Friday
Victor Neal Smith, 81, of Lewiston — 1 p.m. memorial service, Trinity Lutheran Church, 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. Pastor Scott Jurgens will officiate.
Saturday
David Walter Kinzer, 72, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. to whenever celebration of life, the Zoo behind the Wayback Cafe, Lewiston.
Ellanor Fern Wilburn, 98, of Lewiston and formerly of Kamiah — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2200 11th Ave., Lewiston.
Sharon Stamey Shropshire, 60, of Lenore — 11 a.m. memorial, United Methodist Church, 337 College St., Orofino. A potluck lunch will follow. Contact Janet Boyer (208) 476-0102 for further information regarding the potluck.
Charles G. Cochrane, 89, of Princeton — 1 p.m. memorial with military honors, Church of the Nazarene, Princeton. A covered-dish lunch will follow the service.