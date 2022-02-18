Today
Ronald A. Wilson, 88, of Kooskia — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Kooskia Community Hall, Kooskia. Bring your stories with you.
Carol Beckner, 80, of Garfield and formerly of Potlatch — 11:30 a.m. service, Freeze Church, Potlatch. After Bruce Beckner’s service (listed below) a luncheon will follow at the Princeton Community Center.
Virgil “Bruce” Beckner, 77, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. graveside urn burial, Rock Creek Cemetery, Potlatch. A covered-dish luncheon will follow the graveside service at the Princeton Community Center.
Saturday
Robert Finnell, 53, of the Clearwater Valley area — 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. celebration of life, Trenary Funeral Home, 18 First Ave., Kooskia.
Madison Ashleigh Blankenship-Hill, 20, of Pullman and formerly of Palouse — 11 a.m. memorial, Palouse Federated Church, Palouse. Burial will follow at the Viola Cemetery and then a covered-dish reception at the Viola Community Center.
Grace Brown, 75, of Potlatch — 11 a.m. The Faith Church, 401 Third St., Onaway. A reception will follow.
Robert Heidenreich, 95, of Kendrick — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 301 B St., Kendrick. Come with your memories of Bob. Lunch will be provided.
Leanne Blewett Keatts, 69, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston. A livestream will be on Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Robert “Bob” Abbott, 86, of Grangeville — 12:30 p.m. memorial, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 318 S. B St., Grangeville. A meal will follow.
Tuesday
Lesley V. Ritz, 99, of Gainesville, Ga., and formerly of Lewiston — 1 p.m. graveside service, Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston.