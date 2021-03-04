Today
Leslie L. Randall, 65, of Lapwai — 2 p.m. graveside, First Indian Presbyterian Cemetery, East Lapwai.
Friday
Theodore Simon Folk, 95, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. funeral, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Francis Marion Ehrmantraut, 78, of Lewiston — 2:30 p.m. memorial, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston, with the Rev. Nathan Gipp presiding. The service will be available for review on the funeral home’s Facebook page, which can be found at www.malcomsfuneralhome.com.
Pamela Mae (Spencer) Fugate, 71, of Orofino — 11 a.m. funeral, Pine Hills Funeral Chapel, 939 Michigan Ave., Orofino. A covered-dish dinner will follow at the Pierce Community Center.
Ivan Edward Nuxoll, 84, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary, 10:30 a.m. Mass, St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1070 Greencreek Road, Greencreek. Burial and celebration of life will follow at Greencreek Community Hall, 1062 Greencreek Road, Cottonwood. The Mass will be available for review on the Tri-Parish Catholic Church’s Facebook page.
Saturday
Claude W. Orr Jr., 87, of Clarkston — Noon to 3 p.m. celebration of life, at his home, 2202 10th Ave., Clarkston.
Roy Gerald Nunn, 77, of Clarkston — 4 p.m. memorial, Clarkston First Christian Church, 840 10th St., Clarkston, and on the church’s live Facebook stream at www.facebook.com/fccclarkston.