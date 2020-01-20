Today
Pete Eric Isakson, 48, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Moscow Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow. A “postgame” gathering will immediately follow at the Latah County Fairgrounds and Events Center. Attendees are invited to wear gear of the Moscow Sharks, Idaho Vandals or Moscow Bears.
Floyd Kenneth Heimgartner, 95, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. life memorial, Warrior Ballroom, Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Friday
Samuel Jordan Mahal, 27, of Lewiston — 7 p.m. memorial, Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston. Pastor Taun Allman will officiate.
Saturday
Audrey “Sally” Nickell, 89, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, House of Faith, 2502 16th Ave., Lewiston.
Jennifer Rae Short, 39, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston.