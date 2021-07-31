Today
Sharon (Stanton) Spencer, 75, of Orofino — 10 a.m. graveside, Weseman Cemetery. A covered-dish meal will follow at Spencer’s logging shop, 771 Grangemont Road, Orofino. Please bring chairs and any stories. The family will have a book in which to place written stories.
Margaret Dammarell, 97, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. celebration of life followed by an informal reception, Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Darla Katzenberger, 70, of Lewiston, and Michelle Katzenberger, 44, of Clarkston — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. funeral service, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Interment will follow the service.
Raymond Frank Ahles, 81, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial services at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow.
Rose Marie (Reichlin) Wallace, 80, of Craigmont — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Keuterville Catholic Church.
Connie Marie Fleener, 61, of Moscow — 1 p.m. memorial, Moscow Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow.
Robert Paul Gering, 77, of Orofino — 1 p.m. service, Christ Church, 1115 Idaho St., Kamiah. The service will be followed by a family graveside service, a covered-dish dinner and a time of worship afterward.
Anna Lampoltshamer Hartell, 91, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Lancer Lanes community room, 1250 Bridge St., Clarkston.
Ian Michael Booth, 33, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Airport Park, Lewiston.
Kurt Brantner, 56, of Palouse — 3 p.m. celebration of life at the Palouse Federated Church with Rev. Corey Laughary officiating. A reception will follow at the Palouse Caboose to share food, drink and tell stories together.
August
Friday
John Gilbert Russell, 77, of Moscow — 11 a.m. graveside service at the Moscow Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the St. Mary’s Family Center, 618 E. First street in Moscow.
Alan C. Arneson, 72, of Orofino — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino.