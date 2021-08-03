Friday
Larry A. Sonnen, 80, of Cottonwood — 10 a.m. rosary, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cottonwood, followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery.
Weld D. Huffaker, 82, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Lewiston First Ward, 836 Preston Ave., Lewiston. Burial will follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens.
Donald “Don” Joseph Kraut, 80, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Luncheon to follow in the Parish Hall.
John Gilbert Russell, 77, of Moscow — 11 a.m. graveside service at the Moscow Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the St. Mary’s Family Center, 618 E. First St., Moscow.
Alan C. Arneson, 72, of Orofino — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 330 Michigan Ave., Orofino.
Saturday
Mary Lynne Crane, 76, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. graveside services, Normal Hill Cemetery, 1122 Seventh St., Lewiston. A celebration of life will follow at 11 a.m. at CrossPoint Alliance Church, 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Laverne Sharp, 90, of Colfax — 10 a.m. funeral, First Baptist Church, 200 N. Mill St., Colfax. A graveside service will follow at the Colfax Cemetery.
Michael Patrick Cusick, 61, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. memorial, All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Burial will follow at Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston.
Gordon Dwaine Sheets, 58, of Pahrump, Nev., and formerly of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, 1912 Center, 412 East Third St., Moscow. Reception and graveside service will immediately follow. Interment will be at the Moscow Cemetery next to his brother, Tony.