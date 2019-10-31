Today
Bobby LeRoy Tuell, 80, of Lapwai — 9 a.m. rosary and 9:30 a.m. service, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 205 Birch Ave. E., Lapwai. Burial will follow at Grant Family Cemetery and a meal will follow at St. Kateri Hall.
Friday
Dwain Herbert McIntosh, 88, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston.
David Michael Hamm, 64, of Cottonwood — 9:30 a.m. rosary, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 508 Church St., Cottonwood. A Mass will follow at 10 a.m.
Saturday
Ralph Albert Wernecke, 64, of Chattaroy, Wash., and formerly of Fernwood — noon, celebration of life, CAF Building, Fernwood, Idaho.
Frank Trott Wright, 96, of Clarkston — 1 p.m. celebration of life, First Christian Church, 840 10th St., Clarkston.
Ronald Allen Martin, 55, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. service, Christian Faith and Worship, 1355 Elm St., Clarkston. Pastor Lois Lineberry will officiate. A covered-dish dinner will follow.
Gary E. “Pedo” Nagle, 73, of Potlatch — 2 p.m. memorial, Church of the Nazarene, 1008 Gold Hill Road, Princeton, Idaho. Pastor Kathy Kramer will officiate.
MaryAnn Gilbertson, 70, of Clarkston — 10 a.m. memorial, First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston. A family graveside service will follow at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston.
Jerry E. Wallace, 72, of Grangeville — 2 p.m. funeral, Grangeville Christian Church, 402 W. South First St., Grangeville. Burial to follow at Prairie View Cemetery. Light refreshments will be provided at the church.
Sunday
Jean Louise Shoemaker, 79, of Lewiston — 2-4 p.m. memorial, Calvary Chapel Church, 1015 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
Monday
Bruce E. Bogar, 63, of Deary — 10 a.m. memorial, Zion Lutheran Church, Deary. Inurnment with military honors will be at Pinecrest Cemetery. A luncheon and time of remembrance will follow at the Deary Community Center.