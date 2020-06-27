Today
Timothy (Tim) Allen Calene, 45, of Troy — 1 p.m. celebration of life, Troy Lions Club, 415 S. Main St., Troy. Attendees are welcome to bring a mask.
Milo Roy Bartlett, 92, of Clarkston — 2-4 p.m. celebration of life, Riverport Brewing, 150 Ninth St., Clarkston.
Gaylan George LaPlante, 70, of Lewiston — noon celebration of life, 1402 G St., Lewiston.
Jack Besst, 47, of Maple Valley, Wash., and formerly of Potlatch — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Scenic 6 Park in Potlatch to allow for social distancing. Seating will be available but attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs and masks. A private dinner for family and close friends will follow.