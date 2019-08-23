Today
Richard “Dick” James Druffel, 83, of Pullman — 2 p.m. funeral Mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman. Family graveside vault interment will follow at the Pullman Cemetery. Following the service, a celebration of life will be held on the family farm at 3002 Brown Road.
Saturday
Grace Marie Meisner, 79, of Boise and formerly of Lewiston — 10 a.m. burial, Normal Hill Cemetery, Lewiston. A small reception will follow at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
Virgil Vernon Larsen, 88, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Lewiston Church of Christ, 302 Southway Ave., Lewiston. A luncheon will follow.
Clo Ann (Wilkins) McNall, 86, Orofino — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Best Western Lodge at River’s Edge, 615 Main St., Orofino. Casual attire is welcome.
Dean Alden Brandt, 87, of Orofino — 10 a.m. graveside service, Riverside Cemetery, Orofino.
Jeanine Faye Cook, 78, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral, Pine Hills Funeral Chapel, 939 Michigan Ave., Orofino.
Myrtle Louise Winn Petersen, 100, of Moscow — 10 a.m. funeral services, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1016 S. Mountain View Road, Moscow.
Bill Schoepflin, 72, of Farmington, Wash. — 3 p.m. memorial, Farmington Seventh-day Adventist Church, Farmington, Wash. A family graveside service will be held at the Mountain View Cemetery.
Joetta M. Pfeifer, 87, of Culdesac — 10 a.m. funeral Mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 205 Birch Ave. E., Lapwai. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Mission Cemetery.
Louise F. Koehler, 88, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. service and visitation, Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. Burial will follow with a graveside service.
Sunday
“Sonny” Hairston, 72, of Peck — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Best Western Lodge at River’s Edge, 615 Main St., Orofino. A covered-dish dinner will follow at the Peck Community Center.
Wednesday
Judith Y. Carson, 78, of Grangeville — 1:30 p.m. rosary recitation, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 625 Lake St., Grangeville. Requiem Mass at 2 p.m. will follow. Burial of ashes will be at a later date.