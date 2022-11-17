Beverly Jean Silva, 80, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. service, River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Lewiston.
George Hugh Martin Jr., 74, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Friday
Kenneth T. Kolar, 90, of Moscow — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. memorial Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Potlatch. Burial will follow at Woodfell Cemetery in Harvard.
Gerald John Behler, 90, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. memorial Mass, Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. A luncheon gathering will directly follow at Holy Family Parish Center.
Saturday
Nellie Fry Millard, 91, of Kendrick — 10 a.m. celebration of life, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Mathilda “Tillie” Marie Cochrane, 84, of Garfield — 1 p.m. memorial, Community Grace Church, 305 Fourth St., Potlatch. The Rev. Lee Nicholson will officiate.
Lincoln Jeffrey Skinner, 19, of Lewiston — 2:30 p.m. service, Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston. A reception will follow at Booth Hall, 1114 Ninth Ave., Lewiston.
Monday
Flora J. Groom, 88, of Grangeville — 10 a.m. rosary and 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian burial, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 318 S. B St., Grangeville. Interment will follow at Prairie View Cemetery.
Marie “Betty” Averett, 95, of Kendrick — 1 p.m. family graveside service, Riverside Cemetery, Orofino. There will be a celebration of life in the Spring of 2023.