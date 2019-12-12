Today
Martin Joel Walker, 61, of Colfax — 4-7 p.m. celebration of life and 6 p.m. service, Kramer Funeral Home, N. 203 Bridge St., Palouse.
Friday
Rhonda Barnes, 64, of Kooskia — 11 a.m. memorial, Trenary Funeral Home Chapel, 018 W. First Ave., Kooskia.
Anna Helen Hunter, 87, of Lenore — 1 p.m. memorial, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. Burial will be at Sunnyside Bench Cemetery in Lenore.
Linda Louise Wemhoff, 62, of Emmett, Idaho, and formerly of Greencreek — 2 p.m. funeral Mass, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Greencreek.
Sherry Ann Flatt, 67, of Genesee — 2-4 p.m. celebration of life, Palouse Room at the Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow.
Audrey Tierney, 94, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m., All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Burial will follow at Normal Hill Cemetery.
Saturday
Donald O. Simmons, 85, of Kamiah — 11 a.m. memorial, St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, 407 Seventh St., Kamiah. A dinner will follow in the church basement.
Cal Daniel Heinen, 23, of Kendrick — 11 a.m. remembrance service, Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston.
Clinton Dean Carlyle, 86, of Clarkston — Noon viewing, Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. A celebration of life luncheon will follow at 4 p.m., at Floch Hall at the Asotin County Fairgrounds.
Wednesday
Richard Laurence Hume, 80, of Pullman — 2:30 p.m. drop-in reception and memorial tribute at 3:30 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 1190 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman.